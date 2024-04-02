News / World

Death toll rises to 29 in Istanbul's fire: governor's office

Xinhua
  22:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
The death toll in a fire on Tuesday in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, has risen to 29, according to the Istanbul governor's office.
Xinhua
  22:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Death toll rises to 29 in Istanbul's fire: governor's office
Reuters

Police officers arrive the scene after a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey April 2.

The death toll in a fire on Tuesday in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, has risen to 29, according to the Istanbul governor's office.

The office said the fire broke out during renovation works in a nightclub in the basement of a 16-story building in the Gayrettepe neighborhood of the Besiktas district on the European side of the city.

"The treatment of one person injured in the fire is ongoing, and the teams are continuing their work in the building," the office said in its latest announcement.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters on the scene that the victims were the individuals involved in renovation works.

Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunc announced that a detention warrant had been issued for five suspects, including four workplace managers and a renovation supervisor.

Tunc said on his X account that a judicial investigation has been initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and three public prosecutors have been assigned to the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     