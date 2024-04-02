Death toll rises to 29 in Istanbul's fire: governor's office

The death toll in a fire on Tuesday in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, has risen to 29, according to the Istanbul governor's office.

Reuters

The office said the fire broke out during renovation works in a nightclub in the basement of a 16-story building in the Gayrettepe neighborhood of the Besiktas district on the European side of the city.

"The treatment of one person injured in the fire is ongoing, and the teams are continuing their work in the building," the office said in its latest announcement.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters on the scene that the victims were the individuals involved in renovation works.

Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunc announced that a detention warrant had been issued for five suspects, including four workplace managers and a renovation supervisor.

Tunc said on his X account that a judicial investigation has been initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and three public prosecutors have been assigned to the incident.