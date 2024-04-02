News / World

5 NGO workers killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

At least five employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization were killed on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike.
Reuters

A mourner reacts next to the bodies of employees from the World Central Kitchen non-governmental organization, including foreigners, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike according to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 1, 2024.

At least five employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization were killed on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike while driving in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said the Hamas-run government media office.

The victims include four foreign aid workers and one Palestinian, the media office said in a press statement, adding that they were on a mission to inspect the seaport that will receive a new patch of humanitarian aid.

They were responsible for receiving ships carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, it said.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that it is conducting a thorough review to understand the tragic incident.

WCK is a non-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK workers help to distribute humanitarian aid to the Gaza residents who are facing dire food shortages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Follow Us

