SpaceX launches 22 more Starlink internet satellites into space

US private space company SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday.

Reuters

The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:30pm Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to SpaceX.

Falcon 9's first-stage booster landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The company later confirmed the deployment of the 22 satellites.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.