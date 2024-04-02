SpaceX launches 22 more Starlink internet satellites into space
US private space company SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday.
The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:30pm Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to SpaceX.
Falcon 9's first-stage booster landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The company later confirmed the deployment of the 22 satellites.
Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.