5 killed, over 100 injured as tornado hits India's West Bengal

At least five people were killed and over 100 others injured after a tornado hit India's eastern state of West Bengal, officials said Monday.

The tornado hit several parts of Jalpaiguri district on Sunday. It damaged many houses and uprooted trees in Jalpaiguri town and many areas of the neighboring Mainaguri.

"The sudden tornado on Sunday destroyed large parts of Jalpaiguri town, Mainaguri and Dhupaguri block. The violent storm left five people dead and over 100 others injured," an official said.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, district administration, police, disaster management officials and quick response teams have swung into action to undertake rescue efforts and provide relief. She said affected people were being shifted to safer places.

Reports pouring in from Jalpaiguri said the hailstorm coupled with the storm damaged 800 houses and uprooted trees and electric poles.

The storm's impact was also felt in Jalpaiguri's neighboring districts — Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a tornado occurred at Jalpaiguri district around 03:30 pm (local time) on Sunday and lasted for about 10 minutes.

Local media reports quoting eyewitnesses said it started from the bottom of the Teesta River and turned into a massive loud sound that uprooted multiple trees and damaged houses.

The severe weather conditions have also taken a toll on Assam where a child was killed and two people were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in South Salmara-Mankachar district, amid heavy rain and hailstorm across the state.

In the adjacent Manipur state strong winds, heavy rains and lightning lashed the southeastern part on Sunday, causing widespread damage to houses, standing crops, and livestock shelters.