Norway's parliament building closed after two bomb threats

Norway's parliament, known as the Storting, was shut down on Wednesday following two bomb threats.
Norway's parliament building closed after two bomb threats
An armed police officer stands guard outside the Norwegian parliament after it received a bomb threat, in Oslo, Norway, April 3.

Norway's parliament, known as the Storting, was shut down on Wednesday following two bomb threats.

The national broadcaster NRK quoted police as saying that a threatening e-mail was received on Tuesday evening, which was initially dismissed as non-credible. However, a subsequent threat emerged on Wednesday morning, prompting serious concern from law enforcement.

The police have sealed off all entrances to the parliament amid ongoing investigations to ascertain any links between the two threats.

As a precaution, the vicinity around the building was also cordoned off from as early as 10am Wednesday. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough search of the area.

The security measures have significantly impacted traffic flow and public transport services around the parliamentary building. In response to the situation, all parliament members were promptly informed of the threats via text messages.

Norway's Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl expressed her distress over the situation, condemning the bomb threats against the Storting as "unpleasant and unacceptable." She voiced her trust in the authorities' capability to manage the situation effectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
