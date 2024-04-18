Flood-related casualties soar to 70 in Afghanistan

The number of flood-related casualties in Afghanistan in the past few days has increased as 70 people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 others sustained injuries.

"The death toll from the floods over the past six days has risen to 70 people while another 56 injured," Saeq told media Wednesday night.

Earlier, the official confirmed 33 dead and 27 injured a couple of days ago.

More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed or damaged and more than 2,000 livestock have died over the past week due to rainstorms and flooding.

Major parts of Afghanistan's 34 provinces have been receiving rains and isolated snowfall since Friday while the meteorological directorate of the country predicts more rains over the next four days.