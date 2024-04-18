﻿
At least 9 injured after 6.6-magnitude quake hits west Japan

Xinhua
At least nine people were injured after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck a wide area of western Japan on Wednesday night, local authorities said Thursday.
AFP

Workers look at a closed off section of the national highway after rocks fell across the road when a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan late the night before, in the city of Ozu, Ehime prefecture on April 18.

At least nine people were injured after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck a wide area of western Japan on Wednesday night, local authorities said Thursday.

The quake struck at around 11:14pm local time, registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ehime and Kochi prefectures, both on Shikoku Island, with the epicenter in the Bungo Channel, a strait separating the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to prefectural governments and local fire departments, six people in Ehime Prefecture and one person in Kochi Prefecture sustained minor injuries, while two were hurt in Oita Prefecture in the Kyushu region, southwestern Japan.

A valve defect reduced the power output of the No.3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear complex in Ehime Prefecture by 2 percent, though there was no major problem with overall operations, Shikoku Electric Power said.

Meanwhile, Japanese researchers warned that earthquakes could continue for another week or so following the powerful temblor, and people in the region should stay alert, Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun reported.

According to Takuya Nishimura, a professor at Kyoto University's Disaster Prevention Research Institute specializing in geodesy, which involves measuring Earth's geometry, said the area near the Bungo Channel has experienced quakes in the past that caused significant damage.

"We need to prepare for earthquakes, keeping in mind that they will continue for the next week or so," the researcher warned.

Source: Xinhua
