New sanctions against Iran expected 'in coming days,' US treasury secretary says

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said Tuesday that she expects the United States to impose new sanctions on Iran "in the coming days."
"I fully expect that we will take additional sanctions action against Iran in the coming days," Yellen told reporters at a press conference just ahead of the unveiling of this year's Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Yellen's remarks came days after Iran attacked Israel with a barrage of missiles and drones, marking an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East that she said has already caused economic spillovers negatively impacting some countries in the region.

Yellen said she won't preview specific sanctions measures at this point in time, adding that the sanctions will be imposed in coordination with US allies.

On Sunday, a senior Biden administration official said at a press call that part of the discussion among the Group of Seven (G7) leaders during a video-conference that day touched upon "a coordinated effort on some sanctions measures" against Iran.

The official added without elaboration that the leaders also explored ways to overcome "some hurdles" that are still in existence with regard to the G7's policy on Iran.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
