News / World

Hamas delegation heading to Cairo for Egypt-proposed Gaza truce -- sources

  11:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-04       0
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has sent a delegation to Cairo in response to an Egypt-proposed initiative for a truce with Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has sent a delegation to Cairo in response to an Egypt-proposed initiative for a truce with Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip, two Egyptian sources told Xinhua Saturday on condition of anonymity.

"Egypt was informed by Hamas that a delegation from the movement was heading to Cairo on Saturday with the intention of concluding and implementing a truce agreement with Israel," they said.

Hamas responded to the initiative proposed by Egypt after getting Egyptian guarantees that it could lead to stopping the conflict in Gaza, they added.

Cairo, they said, warned Hamas of the escalation of the situation in Gaza if an agreement was not reached.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will go to Egypt as part of the tripartite guarantors of the deal, namely Egypt, the United States and Qatar, they noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
