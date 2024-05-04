﻿
News / World

Death toll from Indonesia's flooding, landslides rises to 15

Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-04       0
At least 15 people were killed after flooding and landslides struck Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, an official from the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-04       0

At least 15 people were killed after flooding and landslides struck Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, an official from the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.

The natural disasters, which were triggered by heavy downpours, had occurred since Friday in Luwu regency, Spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said.

Consequently, more than 1,800 houses and mosques had been submerged by the waters by up to three meters, and a total of 103 houses were destroyed, the spokesman said.

In addition, 42 other houses were swept away by the current, the spokesman said.

Moreover, 115 people were forced to flee home and take shelter in their relatives' houses or mosques located on safer grounds, he said in a statement.

The evacuation of disaster-affected people continued on Saturday, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     