﻿
News / World

5 dead, 50 injured in Mexico campaign stage collapse

Xinhua
  15:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
At least five people died and 50 were injured after a structure collapsed during a political event on Wednesday evening.
Xinhua
  15:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
5 dead, 50 injured in Mexico campaign stage collapse
Reuters

Emergency personnel work at the site after a gust of wind caused a structure to collapse, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on May 22, 2024.

At least five people died and 50 were injured after a structure collapsed during a political event on Wednesday evening where Mexico's presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, was present in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, local media reported.

The state's Governor Samuel Garcia confirmed the deaths and said that the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals, with injuries including bruises and fractures.

According to witnesses, heavy rain and intense wind knocked down part of the platform where Maynez and other candidates from the Citizens' Movement party were gathering.

Alvarez Maynez said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was well after being taken to a local hospital.

He said that some members of his campaign team were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, more than 5,000 people attended the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     