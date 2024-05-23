5 dead, 50 injured in Mexico campaign stage collapse

At least five people died and 50 were injured after a structure collapsed during a political event on Wednesday evening.

Reuters

At least five people died and 50 were injured after a structure collapsed during a political event on Wednesday evening where Mexico's presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, was present in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, local media reported.

The state's Governor Samuel Garcia confirmed the deaths and said that the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals, with injuries including bruises and fractures.

According to witnesses, heavy rain and intense wind knocked down part of the platform where Maynez and other candidates from the Citizens' Movement party were gathering.

Alvarez Maynez said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was well after being taken to a local hospital.

He said that some members of his campaign team were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, more than 5,000 people attended the event.