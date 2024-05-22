People in Iran's capital bid farewell to late president

People in Tehran on Tuesday attended, in large numbers, a farewell ceremony held for Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others.

Reuters

People in Tehran on Tuesday attended, in large numbers, a farewell ceremony held for Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others after their bodies were transferred from the northwestern city of Tabriz to the capital city.

The ceremony took place at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla. Earlier in the day, similar ceremonies were held in the northwestern city of Tabriz and the central province of Qom, where people bid their farewells.

The funeral and commemoration ceremonies for Raisi and his entourage will be held on Wednesday in Tehran.

The late president's body will be laid to rest in the holy shrine of Imam Reza.

Iran's official news agency IRNA confirmed on Monday the deaths of Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan's Governor Malek Rahmati, senior Shia cleric Mohammad-Ali Ale-Hasehem, and others after their helicopter crashed in Varzaqan County in East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.