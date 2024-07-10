US San Diego Zoo shares first-look photos of 2 pandas from China

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on Tuesday shared first-look photos of the highly anticipated panda pair, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, as they continue settling into their new home following their arrival in the United States last month.

The panda duo, the first to enter the United States in 21 years, are acclimating well to their new home in a private habitat and will not be viewable to the public for several weeks, said the zoo in a press release.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in California from China on June 27 for a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation with San Diego Zoo, marking a new round of such collaboration between the two nations.

"Yun Chuan is an almost five-year-old male," said the zoo, adding that "he's identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose and seems to be extremely comfortable whether he is exploring on the grass or climbing trees."

The zoo noted that Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female whose name means "precious treasure of prosperity and abundance."

"She is best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears, and she enjoys sunbathing quietly and focusing on her favorite food," the zoo added.

Over the past week, the San Diego Zoo worked closely with Chinese experts to cater to the dietary needs and preferences of the giant pandas. The teams provided a variety of fresh bamboo and even created a local adaptation of wowotou, a traditional Chinese bun also called "panda bread," said the zoo.