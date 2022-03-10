Why did Russians bomb a children's hospital in Ukraine?

The trade of accusations of "genocide" and "fake news" over Russian bombing of a hospital in Ukraine is revealing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, unfolding to the full witness of people armed with smartphones, suggests, paradoxically, the difficulty of getting at the truth in the brave new cyber age.

This difficulty should be attributed to the ease an image might be edited and exploited by unscrupulous users to serve an agenda.

The trade of accusations of "genocide" and "fake news" over Russian bombing of a hospital in Ukraine is a case in point.

In the wake of the bombing of a hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russians of "genocide."

"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?" Zelenskiy asked in a televised address late on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials said 17 were injured in the attack.

A Russian website specializing in exposing falsehoods and disinformation said the hospital had ceased its normal operations before the Russian special operation started late last month, and Ukrainian nationalists had been, after evicting all medical staff, using the building as hideout for launching attacks. Obviously, the suspension of power and water supplies as a result of the long siege by Russian troops had made the structure uninhabitable for all but the militants.

When an influential Western news agency reported this sensational news, it circumvented the complications of having to check with credible sources, choosing instead to work itself up into a pitch of indignation by simply repeating the claim of "genocide."

Only incidentally it mentioned the allegation of a United Nations Human Rights body to the effect that "it was verifying the number of casualties at Mariupol."

It will not be easy in this post-truth age.

When a particularly striking event takes place, it can be easily documented and then edited -- not by professional newsmen -- but by those who care more about the effect than anything else.

Look on the amount of misleading images that have gone viral on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and despair.

It shows the commodity most in short supply in Ukraine is not anti-tank missiles or military aircraft but truth, the whole truth.