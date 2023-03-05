﻿
Opinion

'China Is Not Our Enemy' leader wishes more Americans understood the real China

﻿ Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0
Anti-Asian hate crimes rose significantly in the US over the past few years, and Jodie Evans puts it down to the anti-China rhetoric propagated in the mainstream media.
﻿ Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0

Two activists were arrested by Capitol police in Washington DC on February 28 after disrupting the first hearing of a select committee purportedly set up to examine economic cooperation between the United States and China.

Instead, all we saw was bipartisan fear-mongering about China that Fareed Zakaria described in the Washington Post as "dangerous groupthink."

The newly established "Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party" held its first hearing on February 28, and despite claiming that it was set up to discuss economic competition between China and the US, its actual aims were highlighted clearly in the meeting's title: "The Chinese Communist Party's Threat to America."

"To watch Tuesday's hearing of the new House select committee on China was to be transported back to the 1950s," Zakaria noted in the Washington Post. "Members of both parties tried to outdo one another in their denunciations of China, describing ... the Communist Party as an 'existential' threat to the United States, and blaming it directly for every problem in America, from drug use to COVID-19 to unemployment."

'China Is Not Our Enemy' leader wishes more Americans understood the real China
CFP

A protester interrupts H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, as he testifies during a hearing of a special House committee dedicated to countering China on Capitol Hill on February 28 in Washington.

Jodie Evans is co-founder of a group called CODEPINK, a feminist grassroots organization whose mission is to end US warfare. The group began in 2002 in protest against the invasion of Iraq.

Last week, two of their activists disrupted the hearing on Capitol Hill, one holding a sign saying "China Is Not Our Enemy," the name of an arm of CODEPINK set up three years ago and that Evans now heads.

Both of the activists were arrested on site and now face court.

"Olivia (DiNucci) was arrested," Evans told Shanghai Daily on the evening of the disruption. "She was taken to jail, and she's out now – she was charged and given a court date."

Evans is clear about the true aim of the new select committee, and that is the building of hate and distrust and fear of China. "This is, you know, super propaganda for war."

She noticed anti-China rhetoric building in the US media a few years ago, and that's when she decided – after campaigning for the last two decades to stop US aggression in Iraq, Afghanistan and around the world – that she had to focus on China as well.

"Three years ago, all of a sudden I notice this coordinated effort of hate around China," she said. "Every media outlet was having the same story and I'm like, 'Oh, this is propaganda for war ... I have to get in the way of this before it's too late.'"

Anti-Asian hate crimes rose significantly in the US over the past few years, and Evans puts it down to the anti-China rhetoric propagated in the mainstream media.

"There have already been casualties from the 'war on China' that the US is driving, and they're Asian Americans because all this hate on China is driving hate crime against Asians in America," she explained. "And I want to say 'Asians' because in America, nobody can tell the difference, so any Asian is getting the attack."

Luckily, attacks on Asian Americans fell slightly last year according to the FBI's annual statistics, but Brian Levin, director of their research center, says anti-Asian attacks are still at "disturbingly elevated levels when compared with pre-pandemic (levels)."

'China Is Not Our Enemy' leader wishes more Americans understood the real China

Jodie Evans (right), co-founder of CODEPINK, a feminist grassroots organization whose mission is to end US warfare, and head of its arm, China Is Not Our Enemy, with world-famous Hollywood actress Jane Fonda

Evans has firsthand experience of the devastation caused by war, having visited Iraq numerous times before and after the US invasion. She said there were some similarities between the attack on Iraq and China, namely the use of the media to manufacture consent among the population.

"The lies and propaganda around China are so thick and so deep and so racist," she said. "It's really quite shameful how racist it is, the xenophobia and how inhuman the stories that people are willing to believe and take for granted ... instead of really understanding what China is or that a country of almost (1.4 billion) people is as diverse as anything you could imagine."

She refers to the average American's understanding of China as "simple-minded" and suggests people educate themselves a bit more so that they have an understanding of this country outside of the narrative portrayed in Western mainstream media.

"It's quite easy, and then it starts to build for you ... a human relationship with another place instead of this false, you know, false propaganda-driven ... toxic waste that gets in your brain."

Once the average American better understands the reality on the ground in China, Evans hopes they can help avert the current push for conflict.

"I think it's also hard for people in the United States to understand that a country could have changed as vastly as China has change in 40 years, because nothing changes here (in the US), it just gets worse," she explained. "I think it would be frightening to (Americans') psyche to have to accept how much a country can respond to the needs of its people and change ... and not only the needs of its people, but the needs of the world."

"I think that's a frightening concept for US citizens to have to accept," she continued. "But I hope we can help them accept it and be at our side calling for cooperation and friendship, because that's what we need."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     