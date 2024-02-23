Charting global diplomacy: win-win cooperation vs. jungle law vision

Recently, remarks made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on international affairs have drawn widespread attention.

"Lose-lose is not a rational choice and win-win is the future for mankind," said Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday at a joint press conference in the southern Spanish city Cordoba.

Wang's remarks followed questions about the "lose-lose dynamics" highlighted in the Munich Security Report 2024.

Talking about international affairs, Blinken has his perspective.

"If you are not at the table of the international system, you are on the menu," remarked the top US diplomat at a public forum at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 17.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying drew a comparison between them on X (previously known as Twitter), drawing hot debate about the opposing views.

"I choose win-win diplomacy and cooperation. That's the world I want to live in," followed Jason Smith, a published American author, on Hua's tweet.

This American's stance has gained the most likes in the follow-up tweet.

Many netizens have realized that "A better China means a better world" and that Wang's words reflect China's commitment to a cooperative and mutually beneficial approach to global affairs.

Wang urged countries to unite rather than divide, adhere to accommodating each other's core interests, discard ideological biases, and reject bloc confrontations to achieve win-win results.

On the other hand, Blinken's remarks reflect a harsh vision of a world where the strong prey on the weak.

"China offers opportunities for win-win cooperation, while the US is only robbing and bullying. Any country with sovereignty will know how to choose," another follower said in the follow-up tweets.

"The modern world is not a private restaurant monopolized and controlled by individual superpowers," and "Not a single country in the world is destined to be a fish on the menu," some commented.