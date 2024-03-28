Opinion

Bilateral technological cooperation holds high hope as China's development inspires Brazil

Recently, a Brazilian delegation made up of educational experts visited Beijing. The group included management from the University of Campinas and Federal University of Santa Catarina as well as representatives from other walks of life in the South American country.

The term "New quality productive forces" reflects China’s shift of focus to high-quality growth and its transition to technology-intensive economy, said Celio Hiratuka, director of the Institute of Economics at the University of Campinas in Brazil, in an interview with China News Network.

He added that there is plenty of room for collaboration between China and Brazil in the sector of science and technology.

