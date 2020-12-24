News / Sport

Switzerland's highest court overturns CAS ruling on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
The Swiss Federal Tribunal has overturned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s ruling on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.
Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

The Swiss Federal Tribunal has overturned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s ruling on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who has been banned for eight years for doping violations, sources said on Thursday.

The CAS found the three-time Olympic champion guilty in February, of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his Hangzhou home in September 2018. Sun then turned to the SFT, his last court of appeal.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it will "present its case robustly again" when the Sun's case returns to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency has been informed of the decision of the Swiss Federal Tribunal to uphold the revision application filed by Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and to set aside the 20 February 2020 award of a Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel," said WADA in a statement on Thursday.

"The case is in relation to WADA's successful appeal against the original Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) disciplinary panel decision following an incident that led to a doping control involving Sun Yang not being completed as planned," it said.

WADA said it had "clearly prevailed on the substance of the case" in the CAS award.

"...it was able to show that there were a number of aspects of the original FINA decision that were incorrect under the World Anti-Doping Code and the related International Standard for Testing and Investigations."

"WADA will take steps to present its case robustly again when the matter returns to the CAS Panel, which will be chaired by a different president," the statement read.

WADA said it had yet to receive the Tribunal's full reasoned decision and therefore cannot comment further.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     