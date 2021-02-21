News / Sport

China head coach attacked for critical remarks

China head football coach Li Tie has been attacked for remarks he made during the Merseyside derby as a TV pundit on Saturday.

Li made it clear from the beginning he would comment as a supporter of Everton, the club he played with from 2002 to 2004, but Several Chinese Liverpool fans took offense at a comment he made about Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, seen limping on the pitch in the 28th minute of Everton’s 2-0 win.

“The Everton fans probably hope he is injured,” Li said.

“Being impartial was the basic requisite as you were there as a pundit instead of a fan. It is something unheard of for a pundit to take the fans’ stance and hope a rival’s player gets injured,” one said on Li’s Weibo account.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
