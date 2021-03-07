News / Sport

No plans to change 'iconic' NBA logo: Silver

AFP
  09:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0
The NBA has no plans to change it's "iconic" logo, despite recent calls – including from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving – to make the late Kobe Bryant the image of the league.
AFP
  09:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0
No plans to change iconic NBA logo: Silver
AFP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference during the NBA All-Star 2021 on March 6, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The NBA has no plans to change it's "iconic" logo, despite recent calls — including from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — to make the late Kobe Bryant the image of the league, commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday.

"The logo is iconic," Silver said in a virtual press conference on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, adding that it "doesn't feel like it's the appropriate moment to change it."

A change.org petition urging the league to "immortalize (Bryant) forever as the new NBA logo" has garnered more than 3 million signatures since Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.

Irving has come out strongly in favor of the idea in recent weeks.

"He was the standard for our generation," Irving said. "We want to set a standard and precedent, like this is excellence, Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league. That's exactly where I stand."

The current NBA logo is widely accepted to be based on the silhouette of former Lakers star Jerry West, who has said before he would be happy to see it change.

But Silver said there had been no discussions on the topic in the league office.

Noting that the league had named the All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player award after Bryant, Silver said the league could eventually revisit the idea of updating the logo design.

"I appreciate the sentiments, but it feels like the logo is appropriate right now," he said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Brooklyn Nets
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     