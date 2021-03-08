News / Sport

S. Korea ski champion Lim joins Team China

AFP
  23:53 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
A South Korean Olympic short-track speed skating champion has taken Chinese citizenship and will skate for the hosts at next year's Beijing Winter Games.
AFP
  23:53 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

A South Korean Olympic short-track speed skating champion has taken Chinese citizenship and will skate for the hosts at next year’s Beijing Winter Games.

It will be the second consecutive home Winter Olympics for Lim Hyo-jun, after he won 1500-meter gold and 500-meter bronze at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lim decided to become a Chinese citizen to skate for China, South Korean media said.

He left for China on Friday after receiving his new passport, South Korean broadcaster MBC said, and was expected to join China’s national team after coronavirus quarantine.

Lim made his choice on the basis of what was best for his career, to his agency Brion said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     