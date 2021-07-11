﻿
News / Sport

SIIC Longchuang, UA Laisannv claim champion title of NBA 3X Shanghai stop

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
The 2021 NBA 3X landed in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting 75 men's and 8 women's teams to compete in the two-day event.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0

The 2021 NBA 3X landed in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting 75 men's and 8 women's teams to compete in the two-day event.

After Saturday's round-robin and Sunday's knockout rounds, team SIIC Longchuang became the men's champions of the Shanghai stop, while the women's crown went to team UA Laisannv.

Shanghai served as the fourth stop of this year's tournament, which has already visited the cities of Changsha, Wuxi and Wuhan.

SIIC Longchuang, UA Laisannv claim champion title of NBA 3X Shanghai stop
Ti Gong

Shanghai serves as the fourth stop of this year's NBA 3X.

NBA 3X will go on to be held in Xiamen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an, Haikou and Tianjin. Each stop features 64 to 128 teams. Each team is consisted of 3 to 4 players over the age of 18.

The winning teams of each stop will be gathered again in Shanghai on August 28-29 for the final at West Bund Dome.

The best individual players will be given the opportunity to attend a one-week training camp in Haikou, Hainan Province, in September during which they will receive instructions from NBA training coaches.

SIIC Longchuang, UA Laisannv claim champion title of NBA 3X Shanghai stop
Ma Yue / SHINE

Team UA Laisannv became the women's champions of the Shanghai stop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     