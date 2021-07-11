SIIC Longchuang, UA Laisannv claim champion title of NBA 3X Shanghai stop

The 2021 NBA 3X landed in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting 75 men's and 8 women's teams to compete in the two-day event.

After Saturday's round-robin and Sunday's knockout rounds, team SIIC Longchuang became the men's champions of the Shanghai stop, while the women's crown went to team UA Laisannv.

Shanghai served as the fourth stop of this year's tournament, which has already visited the cities of Changsha, Wuxi and Wuhan.

Ti Gong

NBA 3X will go on to be held in Xiamen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an, Haikou and Tianjin. Each stop features 64 to 128 teams. Each team is consisted of 3 to 4 players over the age of 18.

The winning teams of each stop will be gathered again in Shanghai on August 28-29 for the final at West Bund Dome.

The best individual players will be given the opportunity to attend a one-week training camp in Haikou, Hainan Province, in September during which they will receive instructions from NBA training coaches.