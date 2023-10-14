﻿
Expatriates and locals have the chance to 'be a sport'

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:10 UTC+8, 2023-10-14       0
The 15th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival, to be held in Lingang, offers rich choice of sports activities.
Kite flying, the steeplechase, music, camping and fashionable activities such as Frisbee, paddle boarding and kayaking are on offer at the 15th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival.

It will be held in Pudong's Lingang area on October 21.

Jointly organized by Shanghai Sports Federation and Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the whole-day event provides a rich choice of sports items including a 10-kilometer race around the landmark Dishui Lake. Family participants can pick the easier challenge of a 5km fun run beside the lake.

Scan to register for the running competitions.

The running activities require pre-registration, while other activities like outdoor steeplechase, paddle boarding and kayak offer on-site registration for all visitors.

There will be a kite flying competition, as well as a lawn camping for afternoon and evening sessions during which live bands will give performances.

Apart from popular sports like Frisbee, rugby and hocky, organizers have arranged exhibition items like Wing Chun, shuttlecock, as well as robot rodeo and aircraft simulators. There are also folk culture activities like paper cutting and sugar painting.

Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival was first introduced in 2009, aiming to involve more foreigners and community participants in popular sports.

Ti Gong

Kayaking, the steeplechase, kite flying and running are some of the activities on offer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Dishui Lake
