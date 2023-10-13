Elite 10K Race is back after a year with 7,000 participants

The Shanghai Elite 10K Race returns after a one-year hiatus. On October 22, 7,000 runners will compete in the race, which will be held in Putuo District.

The race will be flagged off at 7:30am from Guangfu Road W. Participants will run past Daduhe, Yunling, Zhenbei roads, and Changfeng Park before crossing the finish line at the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center of International Sourcing.

Elite runners from overseas like Jesca Chelangat and Michael Mugo Githae from Kenya will compete this year.

The first male and female finishers will receive US$10,000 in prize money. The fastest Chinese male and female finishers will be awarded up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,369).

The top 300 male and top 200 female finishers will win entry to the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon.

According to the organizers, most runners are aged between 30 and 49. There will be about 500 runners who are over 60.

There will be water booths every two kilometers along the route. All finishers will be awarded souvenir medals that are shaped like an infinite ring, showcasing elite runners' endless potential and determination.