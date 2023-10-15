ESports competition for students and Robotex event are successes

The curtain has risen on the 2023 ESports Shanghai University Championship (ESUC), the city's only self-developed eSports competition for university students.

Ti Gong

ESUC was introduced in 2021. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, the preliminary rounds of the previous two editions were held online.

The opening ceremony of this year's event was held in Shanghai University's Baoshan campus on Saturday. According to the organizers, the preliminary rounds of the 2023 ESUC will be held both online and offline.

Ti Gong

Participants will compete in Honor of Kings, DOTA 2 and eSports car racing, and the leading teams will advance to the final which will be held at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai leg of the Robotex International, an annual robotics competition and festival originated in Estonia, was held at the same venue over the weekend.

Promoting the combination of sports and technology, Robotex gained the unofficial title of being the biggest robotics competition in Europe since 2015.

Its pre-competitions entered China in 2016, carrying the mission of increasing interest in engineering and science among young people. This year's Shanghai leg attracted the participation of more than 3,000 families.