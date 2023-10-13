﻿
Basketball players from the Philippines and Jordan test positive at Asiad

Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-13
Asian Games men's basketball final contenders, Filipino player Justin Brownlee and Jordanian player Sami Bzai, failed doping tests during the tournament, the ITA reported on Fri.
Asian Games men's basketball final contenders, Filipino player Justin Brownlee and Jordanian player Sami Bzai, failed doping tests during the tournament, the International Testing Agency (ITA) reported on Friday.

The Philippines defeated Jordan for the men's basketball title at the Asian Games which concluded last Sunday.

According to ITA, a sample collected from Brownlee has returned an adverse analytical finding for Carboxy-THC, while a sample of Sami Bzai from Jordan tested returned positive for dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite.

Both samples were collected during an in-competition anti-doping control performed on October 7.

Both athletes have been informed of the cases, and they have the right to request the analysis of the B-samples, the ITA said.

The ITA was mandated by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to independently handle areas of the anti-doping program at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

A total of 10 doping cases have been reported at the Hangzhou Asian Games by now.

Source: Xinhua
