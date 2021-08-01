News / Sport

China changes Olympic table tennis team roster as injured Liu withdraws

Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
China's P-card holder Wang Manyu has stepped in to replace Liu.
Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0

All-leading Chinese table tennis team made a change to their roster on Sunday when the Olympic team event kicks off, as Liu Shiwen has withdrawn after suffering a recurring elbow injury at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

China's P-card holder Wang Manyu has stepped in to replace Liu.

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), each team is eligible to nominate one reserve player to the Tokyo Games to replace a team member who is injured or has an illness and the Chinese Olympic Committee has informed the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee that Liu will be replaced by Wang.

"The ITTF has reviewed the documents and confirmed the replacement," read an ITTF statement.

Li Sun, head coach of China's women's national team, revealed that impacted by her elbow injury, Liu felt quite uncomfortable in training after finishing her mixed doubles duty on July 26 and informed the team's coaching group about this condition.

"We asked the delegation's medical group for an immediate diagnosis on Liu," said Li. "As advised by the medical staff and under the principle of preserving athletes' health, we decided to apply for a P-card replacement."

Liu is an Olympic title-winning member with China in 2016. She claimed her first World Cup crown in 2009, and a record fifth ten years later. Liu came out the winner at the World Championships in 2019, her first at one of the most prestigious table tennis tournaments.

Liu voiced her pity for being unable to continue to play due to an injury recurrence, also expressing her appreciation toward everyone's support to her and the Chinese team.

Wang joined the national junior team at the age of 14 before being promoted to the national team at 17 years old. She helped China win team titles at the World Championships and the World Cup in 2018. The 22-year-old is also the women's doubles winner at the 2019 World Championships along with Sun Yingsha.

China has claimed gold medals in both men's and women's singles events by Ma Long and Chen Meng respectively at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, but Liu and her partner Xu Xin conceded a defeat to Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the mixed doubles final, seeing hosts Japan claim its first ever Olympic gold medal since the sport debuted in the Olympic Games in 1988.

The Chinese women's team is scheduled to begin their title defense against Austria on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     