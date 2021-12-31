News / Sport

China's Gu Ailing dominates freeski halfpipe World Cup at Calgary

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0
With a stunning run on her victory lap, China's Gu Ailing topped the podium again at the 2021/22 FIS Freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary, Canada on Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0

With a stunning run on her victory lap, China's Gu Ailing topped the podium again at the 2021/22 FIS Freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary, Canada on Thursday.

It was a crazy past 24 hours for the 18-year-old who was in a different country with a lost passport a day ago. But Gu managed to show up alone at the Snow Rodeo late Wednesday night without any team member.

With only 45 minutes of training in the morning, Gu threw an already victorious first run that earned 95.20 points. Despite a second run of 88.00 points, Gu bettered her score in the third run - 96.80 to claim gold, finishing ahead of Hanna Faulhaber of the United States whose best score was 92.80. Canadian Rachael Karker took the bronze with 90.20 points.

"Honestly this was all about fun for me," said an excited Gu after the race. "I wanted to come out here and ski because it's fun for me and I wanted to do it. That was the goal and I had a great time today."

Gu has swept the pipe this season so far, winning the FIS freeski World Cup on December 10 and Dew Tour on December 17. She has also won the FIS freeski big air World Cup earlier this month.

With two victories in as many competitions, Gu ranks first in the FIS Freeski halfpipe World Cup standings with 200 points. Her compatriots Zhang Kexin and Li Fanghui are fourth and seventh, respectively.

The Freeski halfpipe World Cup will remain in Calgary for another competition on January 1, 2022, before moving to Mammoth Mountain, the United States on January 7 to wrap up the season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     