News / Sport

China's Su Yiming into men's snowboard big air final at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  16:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
Su Yiming qualified for the snowboard men's big air finals with a score of 155.25 points at Big Air Shougang on Monday.
Xinhua
  16:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
China's Su Yiming into men's snowboard big air final at Beijing 2022

Su Yiming competes in the qualification.

Su Yiming qualified for the snowboard men's big air finals with a score of 155.25 points at Big Air Shougang on Monday.

With 92.50 and 62.75 points from his first and second runs, Su placed 5th among 12 qualifiers with a combined score of 155.25. The finals on Tuesday will be the last competition for this 17-year-old's first Olympic journey.

Parrot Max of Canada, took the lead with 164.75 points. Otsuka Takeru of Japan scored 160.00 to come second. The third one is America's Gerard Redmond, who got 158.75 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     