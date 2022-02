Liu Shaoang of Hungary won the men's 500m short track speed skating gold in 40.338 seconds at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

Konstantin Ivliev from the Russian Olympic Committee bagged the silver in 40.431. The bronze went to Steven Dubois of Canada in 40.669.

Defending champion Wu Dajing of China missed out on a place in final A.