News / Nation

8 new local COVID-19 cases confirmed in Suzhou

Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:55 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
The latest resurgence was caused by the Omicron strain, according to the city's disease control department.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:55 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0

Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the neighboring city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province by 11am on Monday, the city's vice mayor Gu Haidong announced during a news briefing.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence was caused by the Omicron strain, according to the city's disease control department.

Suzhou Industrial Park initiated nucleic acid testing for all staff beginning at 6:30am on Monday after four people tested positive on Sunday evening.

An earlier statement noted that one person tested positive during a local company's routine testing on February 10. The case was confirmed as an asymptomatic infection and transferred to the designated hospital for medical observation.

The reopening of all kindergartens, primary and middle schools following winter holiday has been suspended in Suzhou.

Shanghai Metro authority announced at 11:51am on Monday that the section of Metro Line 11 running in Suzhou (including Zhaofeng Road, Guangming Road and Huaqiao Road stations) would suspend operations beginning at noon to prevent intercity spread of the virus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     