8 new local COVID-19 cases confirmed in Suzhou

Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the neighboring city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province by 11am on Monday, the city's vice mayor Gu Haidong announced during a news briefing.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence was caused by the Omicron strain, according to the city's disease control department.

Suzhou Industrial Park initiated nucleic acid testing for all staff beginning at 6:30am on Monday after four people tested positive on Sunday evening.

An earlier statement noted that one person tested positive during a local company's routine testing on February 10. The case was confirmed as an asymptomatic infection and transferred to the designated hospital for medical observation.

The reopening of all kindergartens, primary and middle schools following winter holiday has been suspended in Suzhou.

Shanghai Metro authority announced at 11:51am on Monday that the section of Metro Line 11 running in Suzhou (including Zhaofeng Road, Guangming Road and Huaqiao Road stations) would suspend operations beginning at noon to prevent intercity spread of the virus.