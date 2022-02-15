International students praise Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022 has won high praise from international students who have watched the opening ceremony and different events since this February.

The Yellow River from sky at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games shocked Ezenne Godwin Chukwuebuka, a Nigerian student at Lanzhou University in northwest China's Gansu Province.

"The Yellow River was quite a science-fictional scene at Beijing 2022" said Ezenne, who has studied in Lanzhou City near the Yellow River for a long time.

Beijing 2022 has won high praise from international students like Ezenne, who have watched the opening ceremony and different events since this February.

Ezenne was surprised to see that there was one athlete from Nigeria competing at Beijing 2022.

"Though my country never snows, different countries gathered with friendship at the Winter Olympics," said Ezenne, adding that China is a good place to help all countries and regions keep closer.

Mukhlisa Tukhtavulova, from Uzbekistan, is a classmate of Ezenne's at Lanzhou University. She mentioned that she was amazed by the giant Olympic rings rising from the ice at the opening ceremony.

"I think the technology of the Olympic rings is a symbol of winter sports," Mukhlisa said.

Before Beijing 2022, over a dozen international students from Belt and Road Initiative countries competed in a curling copmetition at Gansu University of Political Science and Law competed. All of them praised the Chinese elements, including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, at the Winter Olympics.

Davlatov Shuhratjon, a Tajik student of business administration at Gansu University, said that Bing Dwen Dwen is a cute and friendly panda.

"The panda is China's national treasure, and I really love it," Davlatov said.

Mukhlisa added that when foreigners talk about China, pandas must be the first topic. Bing Dwen Dwen is one of the most important Chinese elements at Beijing 2022.

"Both Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are my favorite mascots," said Mukhlisa, adding that she hoped that she could buy the mascots with good luck.

At the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, strong pandemic-prevention measures have been taken in different venues, residences, events and activities.

Davlatov believed that China's ability to host the Winter Olympics is the result of the joint efforts of many departments and tens of thousands of people.

"China did a very good job in epidemic prevention and control." Davlatov said.

"I'm sure that China's epidemic control is perfect. I want to give a thumbs-up to China," Mukhlisa said.