News / Sport

International students praise Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
Beijing 2022 has won high praise from international students who have watched the opening ceremony and different events since this February.
Xinhua
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0

The Yellow River from sky at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games shocked Ezenne Godwin Chukwuebuka, a Nigerian student at Lanzhou University in northwest China's Gansu Province.

"The Yellow River was quite a science-fictional scene at Beijing 2022" said Ezenne, who has studied in Lanzhou City near the Yellow River for a long time.

Beijing 2022 has won high praise from international students like Ezenne, who have watched the opening ceremony and different events since this February.

Ezenne was surprised to see that there was one athlete from Nigeria competing at Beijing 2022.

"Though my country never snows, different countries gathered with friendship at the Winter Olympics," said Ezenne, adding that China is a good place to help all countries and regions keep closer.

Mukhlisa Tukhtavulova, from Uzbekistan, is a classmate of Ezenne's at Lanzhou University. She mentioned that she was amazed by the giant Olympic rings rising from the ice at the opening ceremony.

"I think the technology of the Olympic rings is a symbol of winter sports," Mukhlisa said.

Before Beijing 2022, over a dozen international students from Belt and Road Initiative countries competed in a curling copmetition at Gansu University of Political Science and Law competed. All of them praised the Chinese elements, including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, at the Winter Olympics.

Davlatov Shuhratjon, a Tajik student of business administration at Gansu University, said that Bing Dwen Dwen is a cute and friendly panda.

"The panda is China's national treasure, and I really love it," Davlatov said.

Mukhlisa added that when foreigners talk about China, pandas must be the first topic. Bing Dwen Dwen is one of the most important Chinese elements at Beijing 2022.

"Both Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are my favorite mascots," said Mukhlisa, adding that she hoped that she could buy the mascots with good luck.

At the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, strong pandemic-prevention measures have been taken in different venues, residences, events and activities.

Davlatov believed that China's ability to host the Winter Olympics is the result of the joint efforts of many departments and tens of thousands of people.

"China did a very good job in epidemic prevention and control." Davlatov said.

"I'm sure that China's epidemic control is perfect. I want to give a thumbs-up to China," Mukhlisa said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     