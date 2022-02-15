Overseas athletes enjoy life at Beijing Winter Olympics

More than 10 days into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, many international athletes have high praise for their life in Beijing, saying they feel very safe in the closed loop.

"We've felt super safe with everything around COVID and I'm super grateful that these Games can happen," said Vicky Persinger, an American curler.

"The IOC has done an incredible job with COVID-19 (countermeasures) to make the Games so enjoyable and it's been a really great experience," echoed Australian snowboarder Tess Coady after finishing ninth in the women's snowboard big air final on Tuesday.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, competition venues for the Winter Olympics have also won praise from a lot of participants.

The National Speed Skating Oval, widely known as the Ice Ribbon, has been hailed as the "fastest ice" at sea level, where 10 Olympic and world records have been broken so far.

Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi has already bagged three silvers in the women's 500m, 1,500m and team pursuit in the Ice Ribbon.

"It's one of the best speed skating rinks in the world, and finally I can get a good result here to stand on the podium, I am very happy," said Takagi.

"We're distant skaters, and I think we like the ice," said Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, who won a gold in the women's team pursuit.

"Absolutely, it's a beautiful oval. I think we're happy to be here. We're so excited to be racing," Weidemann added.

As the only dual Olympic city in the world, Beijing has evoked athletes' fond memories 14 years ago as well.

The 29-year-old Persinger said it was an honor to play at the National Aquatics Center, a swimming and diving venue at Beijing 2008.

"We're thinking about American Olympic history as we're pulling up there," said Persinger, referring to Michael Phelps' record eight gold medals. "I don't want to jinx myself here, but I think it's one of the coolest venues I've ever played in my entire life. I'm so excited."

Off the competition venues, athletes have been sharing their life in the athlete village on social media since their arrival, and restaurants where their appetites are satiated are among the most popular hashtags.

A total of 678 dishes catering to various tastes and needs are offered at the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, and Chinese cuisines account for one-third of the menu.

Julia Marino, women's snowboard slopestyle silver medalist from the United States, surprised the world after she admitted to having wolfed down around 200 dumplings during the Beijing Winter Olympics as of February 6.

"I've probably had like 200 dumplings since I've been here. Just so many dumplings. I get back from the mountain - dumplings. It's the only thing I feel like is consistently always good," she said.

Norwegian biathlete Filip Fjeld Andersen posted a video of plates filled with various food to answer the question from his fans that whether food is free. "Yes, all the food and drink is free! Probably [I'm] leaving this place 5kg heavier," joked Andersen.

It is also a surprise for Francesca Lollobrigida, a 31-year-old Italian speed skater, to have a good taste of her hometown in Beijing. "The pizza is good and I even want to know how the chef cooked it," she told Xinhua.

With less than a week to go before the closing ceremony of the Games, some athletes have left China with reluctance after finishing their competitions.

American snowboarder Tessa Maud, a first-time Olympian, posted a video on TikTok on February 12 before leaving Beijing for home. "I'm so sad. I'm so sad. I'm going to cry on the plane," said the 18-year-old in tears.

Maud has become an Internet sensation in China after she shared a vlog in which she was moved into tears when Sun Zeyu, a joyful Chinese volunteer said "Welcome to China" to her at the opening ceremony.

"So beyond thankful, I love Sun and all of my new friends. Thank you so much for supporting me and being so loving and welcoming," she wrote.