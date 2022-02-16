News / Sport

Germany wins cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic, Norway takes men's gold

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0
Germany and Norway claimed the women's and men's cross-country skiing team sprint classic gold respectively at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0

Germany and Norway claimed the women's and men's cross-country skiing team sprint classic gold respectively at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday.

German pair Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl won the event in 22 minutes and 9.85 seconds, 0.17 seconds ahead of runner-up Sweden, while the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took the bronze in 22:10.56.

German cross-country skiers secured the win in the closing stage of the race. "The strength was very important. I was very strong at the finish and very happy to win the gold," Carl noted.

"The gold means a lot, and we are very thankful for the whole team. It's very important for cross-country skiing in Germany," Hennig said.

In the men's competition, Norwegian cross-country skiers Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Erik Valnes clinched the gold in 19:22.99. Finland grabbed the silver 2.46 seconds behind, and the ROC had the bronze.

The team sprint classic gold was the fifth for Klaebo from the Winter Games and the second at Beijing 2022 after his victory in the men's sprint free on February 8.

Both men's and women's teams of China crashed out of the semifinals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     