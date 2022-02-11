Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics through the eyes of expats

Foreigners living in Shanghai share their views about the Winter Olympics.

The ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games amazed the world with its stunningly choreographed opening ceremony and well-organized games.

After watching the ceremony and games, expats in Shanghai shared their views about the Olympics.

Ioannis Oikonomopoulos, vice president of logistics at Schneider Electric China, is from Greece, birthplace of the Olympics.

He's excited the 24th Winter Olympic Games are taking place in China and amazed how well-organized they are.

Gordon Boo from Malaysia, a partner at SinoUnited Health, said the opening ceremony struck him with its all-LED solutions, which may be the world's largest high-definition 3D LED stage.

Adachi Ken, chairman of Japanese travel agency H.I.S China Eastern/Southern Area, hopes the Beijing Winter Olympics are an event that touches people's heart.

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu has many fans in China, and in Japan the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has become a popular topic. Ken thinks such exchanges are part of the Olympic charm.

Diego, an Italian captain for China Eastern Airlines, respects the athletes after watching the Games.

He admires their hard work, dedication, team work and passion.

Noyan Rona from Turkey, chief representative of Garanti Bank Shanghai Rep Office, believes China will perform well and win more medals.

Joe Lavo, chief financial officer of AnyHelper International, said it's great to be in the host nation while the Olympic Games are going on.

Lavo is from the United States where he snowboarded as a child, so he's excited to hit the slopes in China. He hopes the Games inspire people to try winter sports.

Malcolm Clarke, a British film director, offers his congratulations to the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Chinese people for successfully staging the 24th Winter Olympic Games.

He thinks staging the Games in the midst of a global pandemic is an achievement that in itself deserves a gold medal.

Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior, a Brazilian footballer with the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, said the Winter Olympics in Beijing are "amazing."

He watched the first day and thinks it's unbelievable how well China has organized the event.

Nicolas Poirot, chief executive officer of French industrial gas provider Air Liquide's China division, was pleasantly surprised by the opening ceremony.

Not long ago, he skied in the Changbai Mountains in northeast China's Jilin Province, which provided a glimpse of what the country would showcase regarding winter sports.

Krupikova Oksana from Russia, founder of the Bodylab Dance Center and head coach of rhythmic gymnastics, was impressed with the opening ceremony.

She thinks the Beijing Winter Olympic Games will help bring the world together.