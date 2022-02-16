Critical health indicators on the rise in city

The average life span of Shanghai residents last year was 84.11 years, the infant mortality was 2.3 per 1,000 and the mortality rate for pregnant women was 1.6 for every 100,000.

The average life span of Shanghai residents last year was 84.11 years, the infant mortality was 2.3 per 1,000 and the mortality rate for pregnant women was 1.6 for every 100,000, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on Wednesday.

These figures are in line with developed countries and regions, the commission said.

The three data points are major figures reflecting a region's healthcare capabilities and people's health conditions. The data for Shanghai have been steadily improving over the past several years.

The average life span in 2020 was 83.67 years old, while the infant mortality rate was 2.66 per 1,000 and mortality rate for pregnant women was 3.66 per 100,000.

While pushing the public health system development, Shanghai has been focused on COVID-19 prevention and control and boosted vaccination coverage.

As of Tuesday, the city has administered 55.49 million COVID-19 vaccine shots. A total of 22.42 million people are fully vaccinated, 95.1 percent of local residents. About 10.63 million people have received boost shots

Shanghai has established 10 city-level epidemiological investigation teams that are on standby 24 hours a day and capable of arriving at a scene in two hours, finishing key information collecting within four hours and completing primary investigations and reports within 24 hours.

Moreover, there are 76 Internet hospitals and smart community health centers where people can receive convenient health consultations and services. More than 8.6 million people have their designated general practitioners at community health centers near their homes or workplaces.

To further enhance local health reform, Shanghai Health Promotion Center announced on Wednesday to kick off this year's selection of 10 best health reform projects, which can involve in emergency health management, Yangtze River Delta health system, "Healthy Shanghai" construction, digitalization of health service, clinical service and scientific innovation.

The winners will be announced in mid June through experts' evaluation and public voting, the center said.