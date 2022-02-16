News / Sport

Macron pledges full support for Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0
French President Emmanuel Macron said France has always supported and will continue to fully support the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0

French President Emmanuel Macron said France has always supported and will continue to fully support the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Macron made the remarks in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon, during which he conveyed new spring greetings to Xi and the Chinese people for the Year of the Tiger.

He also extended congratulations on the splendid and successful opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, noting that it is a quite demanding task for China to host the event as scheduled under the current circumstances.

Xi pointed out that the fact that the Beijing Winter Olympics has unfolded smoothly as scheduled demonstrates that the international community yearns for peace, unity and progress.

He also extended new spring greetings to Macron and the French people, and offered congratulations on the achievements of French athletes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     