S. Korea's Choi defends women's 1,500m short-track speed skating title at Beijing 2022

Defending champion Choi Min-jeong of South Korea won the women's 1,500 meter short track speed skating gold medal in two minutes and 17.789 seconds on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Italy's short track legend Arianna Fontana earned the silver in 2:17.862. The bronze went to Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in 2:17.865.

In the women's 1,500m semifinals, Choi renewed the Olympic record at 2:16.831.