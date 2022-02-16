Canada wins men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay gold at Beijing 2022

Team Canada, led by five-time Olympian Charles Hamelin, claimed the men's 5,000 meters short track relay gold in six minutes and 41.257 seconds.

Team Canada, led by five-time Olympian Charles Hamelin, claimed the men's 5,000 meters short track relay gold in six minutes and 41.257 seconds on Wednesday at the Beijing Winter Games.

South Korea took the silver in 6:41.679, while Italy bagged the bronze in 6:43.431.