Norway wins Nordic combined team gold at Beijing 2022

  22:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
Norway won the Nordic combined large hill/4x5km team gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday.

Setting off eight seconds behind ski jumping leader Austria, the Norwegian quartet of Espen Bjornstad, Espen Andersen, Jens Luras Oftebro and Joergen Graabak finished the cross-country race in 50 minutes and 45.1 seconds for the victory, winning Norway's 14th gold at Beijing 2022.

"I'm really happy with my jump. It was my longest jump almost in this hill so I couldn't be more happy," said Bjornstad.

Bjornstad was selected to replace Jarl Magnus Riiber in the team event. Hot favorite Riiber squandered his lead in ski jumping large hill by taking the wrong turn in his 10km cross-country race on Tuesday with a disappointing eighth place finish.

"Jarl texted me quite soon after the [large hill/10km] race on and he told me to get ready," Bjornstad recalled.

Germany took the silver in 51:40.0, edging Japan by 0.3 seconds.

"I know that for me the hardest part was the jumping hill. I felt good," German Eric Frenzel commented.

On his performance at a first competition since leaving COVID-19 isolation, Frenzel said, "It was a little bit of pressure that I had. I am really happy that I made a good jump, so I give a little bit back for the trust of the coaches."

Austria finished fourth in 51:44.7.

Austrian Franz-Josef Rehrl said: "I'm really proud to have shown the best jump in the team competition. The feeling of the jump was perfect. I'm pretty happy now."

Rehrl jumped 141m and got 127.5 points, the longest and highest scoring jump in the competition.

Host China finished 10th in 1:04:35.1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
