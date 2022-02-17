Shanghai designing a US$312.5b future with ambitious blueprint

Biz / Economy

The city will focus on industrial design and digital innovation to boost the industry.
Shanghai aims to be a City of Design with output of over 2 trillion yuan (US$312.5 billion) by 2025, covering development on industrial, construction and fashion innovation and design, city officials said on Thursday.

That compares with 1.2 trillion yuan last year.

By 2030, the city is going to be a "world-class design capital," according to a city design industry blueprint released on Thursday.

Several funds and national-level centers debuted on Thursday.

Shanghai will focus on industrial design and digital innovation to boost the industry, covering electronics, biomedicine, automotive, high-tech devices and new materials, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Shanghai is inviting more participation from designers, universities and industry organizations to push up design development.

The city plans to invite 100 world-class designers to take part in Design City in Shanghai, said Wu Jincheng, director of the commission.

By 2025, Shanghai will be home to 20 national industrial design centers and 200 city-level innovation centers.

Several industrial zones will be built as autonomous driving zones in Jiading District, a smart device zone in Songjiang and part of the digital economy drive in Qingpu.

On Thursday, Hillhouse Capital Group announced it will establish a design industry fund. And Fosun Group founded a fashion consumption fund.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A UNESCO official at a City of Design forum on Thursday.

Source: SHINE
