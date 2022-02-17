Biz / Economy

Shanghai unveils new plan to set standards for industries

  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
The plan was formulated in line with national guidelines for Shanghai to take the lead and create a demonstration city driving high-quality development and high-level opening up.
Shanghai on Thursday unveiled a plan to boost high-level opening-up and the high-quality development of industry.

By 2035, the city aims to form a market-driven, government-led, enterprise-oriented, socially-engaged, open and integrated business pattern tailored for Shanghai.

The action plan was formulated in line with national guidelines for Shanghai to take the lead and create a demonstration city driving high-quality development and high-level opening up.

The city aims to lead the formulation and revision of 60 new international standards and 800 new national standards.

And to further deepen the integration of standards and sci-tech innovation, it will create 50 "Shanghai standards," undertake 30 national pilot demonstration projects, and hold its lead in the number of China Standards Innovation and Contribution Award winners.

International cooperation and communications will be promoted, with the help of 200 new experts registered with the International Organization for Standardization.

There will also be 30 new standardization organizations created, a number of professional service institutions on standardization incubated, and around 1,000 directors of standardization at enterprises cultivated, which will serve as strong support for the high-quality development of standardization in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
