Oscar pledges commitment to Shanghai Port amid transfer rumors

Former Brazil international Oscar has pledged his commitment to Shanghai Port after he was rumored to be negotiating a transfer from the Chinese Super League (CSL) side back to Brazil.

The midfielder, who played three games for Shanghai Port this season, returned to Brazil after the first phase of the CSL campaign ended in early July.

With the second phase of the CSL season to start on Friday, Oscar is still staying in Brazil amid rumors saying that he will transfer to Brazilian club Flamengo.

The midfielder issued a statement on social media on Wednesday, providing an update about his situation.

"Since early 2022, I have had some personal and family issues which challenged my daily life. I have recently returned to Brazil to accompany my family during this time," he wrote.

"During this period in Brazil, I will do everything to keep my competitive mental and physical conditions by training at home or with local professional football team."

"Without any doubts, I am still and always will be part of Shanghai Port FC. My heart is with you and support the team in every aspect I can," he added.

Shanghai Port, which currently sit sixth at the CSL table, will face Dalian Pro on Saturday.