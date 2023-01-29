﻿
China's Su Yiming claims snowboard big air bronze on X Games debut

China's snowboard star Su Yiming grabbed a big air bronze on his Winter X Games debut in Aspen, the United States on Saturday.

The 18-year-old took gold in big air and silver in slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year but had never competed at the X Games before Saturday's competition.

By successfully landing a left-side 1980 run and a right-side 1800 run, Su ranked third with a total of 87 points.

Su threw out his snowboard and whooped to celebrate his first-ever successful 1980 run in a formal competition.

The gold went to Norwegian Marcus Kleveland, who got 96 points in total. Japan's Takeru Otsuka took silver with 90 points.

Eight elite snowboarders are invited to this big air competition. Each athlete can do as many runs within a time limit of 30 minutes with the two best scores per rider counting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
