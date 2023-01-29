﻿
News / World

Several uncouncious after avalanche in Japan's Nagano prefecture

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0
Several people were unconscious after being involved in an avalanche on Sunday at a ski resort in Otari village of Japan's Nagano prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0

Several people were unconscious after being involved in an avalanche on Sunday at a ski resort in Otari village of Japan's Nagano prefecture, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The accident took place around 2:30pm local time (5:30am GMT) in the backcountry area outside the course of Tsugaike Kogen Ski Resort, according to local police.

The accident site is on a slope eastside of Mount Norikura, at an altitude of more than 2,100 meters, said the report.

Several snowboarders were involved, with the exact number of people involved and their degree of injury remaining unknown, reported NHK, citing local police and firefighters.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there was almost no snow in the northern part of Nagano prefecture during the day, but the depth of snowfall in Otari village reached 103 centimeters as of 3pm local time, NHK reported.

The weather agency also issued an avalanche warning for Nagano prefecture due to the sudden increase in heavy snowfall after January 24.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     