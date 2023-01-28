﻿
Biz / Economy

Latest action plan for better business environment

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0
Shanghai has released a new version of the action plan to optimize the city's business environment.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0

Shanghai has released the latest version of an action plan to optimize the city's business environment.

The plan sets the direction for the city to improve the environment for doing business in an all-round manner and promoting integration innovation.

Highlighted in the overall requirements are to constantly make efforts to build an international first-class business environment with the most convenient trade and investment, the highest administrative efficiency, the most standardized government services, and the most complete law system.

It also sets the target to build Shanghai into a benchmark city for domestic business environment, and further enhance the international influence of the city's business environment.

Latest action plan for better business environment

On deepening the benchmarking reform to enhance the competitiveness of its business environment, the city proposed tasks in 10 areas: market access and exit, acquisition of business premises, application and installation of public infrastructure, labor and employment, access to financial services, cross-border trade, tax payment, dealing with commercial disputes, promoting market competition, and bankruptcy processing.

For example, to facilitate cross-border trade, it encourages shipping companies and port enterprises to carry out paperless switch bill of landing, deepen the online verification of import tariff quotas and pilot the corresponding paperless customs clearance of goods.

Third-party acceptance and inspection of imported commodities will be expanded. It will also strengthen the supervision of port charges, as well as clean up and standardize the whole chain and process charges.

The plan also pledges to expand the "single window" services for international trade, and to enhance the cultivation and services of AEO (authorized economic operator) enterprises.

To optimize life services and enhance the satisfaction of market players, the plan has set tasks in terms of improving government services, policy services, services for enterprises, credit services, protection and use of intellectual property, simplifying certificate affairs, precise and efficient supervision, regulating the supervision and enforcement, and law guarantee.

The full plan can be found on the official website of the government.

Also a major part of the plan is to support key areas to lead innovation and enhance the influence of the business environment.

The Pudong New Area, as an example, is to set up a comprehensive business environment demonstration area, where it will deepen and pilot many reforms and new regulations on building a better environment for businesses. The Lingang Special Area of the pilot free trade zone, meanwhile, is to establish a highland for business environment system innovation.

Zhangjiang Science City and Hongqiao International Central Business District will also develop their distinctive business environment respectively featuring sci-tech innovation and international trade.

And based on the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Development of the Yangtze River Delta, high-level business environment will also be constructed in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     