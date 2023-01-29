Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open men's singles title

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open men's singles title on Sunday to equal Rafael Nadal's record haul of 22 Grand Slam trophies.

Reuters

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open men's singles title on Sunday to equal Rafael Nadal's record haul of 22 Grand Slam trophies, after a straight-set victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The Serbian provided a defensive masterclass to overwhelm Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in two hours and 56 minutes, also ensuring his return to No. 1 in the world rankings.

24-year-old Tsitsipas missed the chance to move to the top of the world rankings for the first time in his career, as the Greek's wait for an elusive Grand Slam title continues.