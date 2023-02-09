﻿
News / Sport

Paris 2024 pictograms unveiled to symbolize badge of honors

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Paris 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the newly designed pictograms as part of the "Look of the Games."
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Paris 2024 pictograms unveiled to symbolize badge of honors
AFP

This photograph taken on February 8, 2023, shows an illustration of the dominant colors and visual identity on the Centre Pompidou, displayed on a screen during the presentation of the pictograms of each discipline and visual identity of Paris 2024 and Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the newly designed pictograms as part of the "Look of the Games," which was the visual identity that will guide spectators, athletes, volunteers and everyone else involved in the Games throughout the event.

There will be 47 pictograms for the Olympic Games, eight of which are also used for the Paralympic sports to bring the total to 62.

Each pictogram is composed of three graphical elements: an axis of symmetry, a depiction of the ground and a representation of the sport that it illustrates.

"The 62 pictograms of the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines will no longer be pictograms, but real badges of honor," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

"With these badges of honor, we will celebrate the very special bonds that unite enthusiasts and sports' community members."

Paris 2024 pictograms unveiled to symbolize badge of honors
AFP

This photograph taken on February 8, 2023, shows a black and white version of the pictograms of each discipline of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, during the designs' presentation in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Along with the pictograms, the organizers also revealed the decor that will embody the Games, which got its inspiration from cobblestones, and largely used bright, warm colors like blue, red, green and purple.

"Adapted into various geometric shapes to evoke various symbols of Paris and France, it represents a unit of measurement in the realm of the creative possibility of the Look of Paris 2024," the organizers said about the design.

Each hosting city, like Lille, Marseille and even Tahiti, will be able to personalize the Look with its own iconic and instantly recognizable sights which means that each city will have its own version of the look.

"The Look of Paris 2024 aims to invite everyone to the party while shining a spotlight on athletes' exceptional performances at magnificent sporting arenas," the organizers said in a statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     