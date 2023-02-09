Paris 2024 pictograms unveiled to symbolize badge of honors

Paris 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the newly designed pictograms as part of the "Look of the Games."

Paris 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the newly designed pictograms as part of the "Look of the Games," which was the visual identity that will guide spectators, athletes, volunteers and everyone else involved in the Games throughout the event.

There will be 47 pictograms for the Olympic Games, eight of which are also used for the Paralympic sports to bring the total to 62.

Each pictogram is composed of three graphical elements: an axis of symmetry, a depiction of the ground and a representation of the sport that it illustrates.

"The 62 pictograms of the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines will no longer be pictograms, but real badges of honor," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

"With these badges of honor, we will celebrate the very special bonds that unite enthusiasts and sports' community members."

Along with the pictograms, the organizers also revealed the decor that will embody the Games, which got its inspiration from cobblestones, and largely used bright, warm colors like blue, red, green and purple.

"Adapted into various geometric shapes to evoke various symbols of Paris and France, it represents a unit of measurement in the realm of the creative possibility of the Look of Paris 2024," the organizers said about the design.

Each hosting city, like Lille, Marseille and even Tahiti, will be able to personalize the Look with its own iconic and instantly recognizable sights which means that each city will have its own version of the look.

"The Look of Paris 2024 aims to invite everyone to the party while shining a spotlight on athletes' exceptional performances at magnificent sporting arenas," the organizers said in a statement.