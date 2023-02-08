Online reservations extended as entry-exit services optimized
22:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-08 0
Shanghai's entry-exit authority has optimized its services amid surging demand in recent days, allowing people to reserve service time within 30 working days via digital platforms.
22:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-08 0
Shanghai has optimized its entry-exit services amid surging demand in recent days, the Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau said on Wednesday.
- People can now book service time within 30 working days through digital platforms, including the official government website (Government Online-Offline Shanghai) and the Suishenban (随申办) application.
- The authority will release extra reservation quotas, which people can check via the digital platforms at 9am, 12am, 3pm and 5pm on each working day.
- People aged above 60 years or below 16 years, as well as those in urgent need, can go to the service centers directly with related documents without reservation.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports