﻿
News / Metro

Online reservations extended as entry-exit services optimized

SHINE
  22:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
Shanghai's entry-exit authority has optimized its services amid surging demand in recent days, allowing people to reserve service time within 30 working days via digital platforms.
SHINE
  22:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0

Shanghai has optimized its entry-exit services amid surging demand in recent days, the Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau said on Wednesday.

  • People can now book service time within 30 working days through digital platforms, including the official government website (Government Online-Offline Shanghai) and the Suishenban (随申办) application.
  • The authority will release extra reservation quotas, which people can check via the digital platforms at 9am, 12am, 3pm and 5pm on each working day.
  • People aged above 60 years or below 16 years, as well as those in urgent need, can go to the service centers directly with related documents without reservation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     