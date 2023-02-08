Anti-fraud task-force joined by popular shops proved effective

Cases of fraud in Shanghai's Jiangsu Road area have sharply declined in the past year, in part because of an alliance among the police and owners of popular shops.

Young people have become major targets of online fraud, while Shanghai police seemed to have found one solution via an alliance with shops popular among the young.

According to official data, the proportion of online fraud cases has exceeded 85 percent of the total fraud cases in Shanghai, with the post-90s generation accounting for 62.7 percent of the victims.



However, the number of phone scams recorded in Jiangsu Road sub-district, part of the downtown Changning District, has declined by 42 percent year on year after the joint effort of an anti-fraud alliance on Yuyuan Road, which is a popular area for young people.

Ti Gong

Initiated by police officers, the alliance was formed one year ago by 31 commercial tenants on Yuyuan Road, including cafes, bakeries, restaurants and shops.

A founding anniversary ceremony was held on Wednesday, when they were honored with "anti-scam star" certificates by police officers. The same day, 22 new members joined the team.

The alliance is known for featured anti-fraud products such as cup holders and cards, and the 31 members have tried hard over the past year to use friendlier and more appealing ways to improve anti-fraud awareness for customers, visitors and local residents.

By the end of last year, they produced and distributed over 5,000 anti-scam products, and assisted local police stations to successfully dissuade over 10 cases.

Ti Gong

For instance, a wine shop owner on Yuyuan Road, surnamed Chen, received a phone call from a scammer last December. The swindler pretended to purchase red wine to lure Chen into the scam.

Chen was alerted thanks to the anti-fraud information the local police delivered. He reported to the police immediately, and avoided potential financial losses of about 12,000 yuan (US$ 1,769).

This year, Chen became one of the 22 new members of the alliance.

Ti Gong